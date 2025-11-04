Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor
  • Free Subscription
  • search
    Generic selectors
    Exact matches only
    Search in title
    Search in content
    Post Type Selectors
    • Loading...

Jasim Al-Azzawi Podcast with Dr. Jassem Ajaka on challenges facing Lebanon

Dr Jassem Ajaka is a Full Professor and Researcher of Physics & Economics at the Lebanese University | Former Government Representative at the Lebanese University Council | Former Adviser to the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade | Former Senior Financial-Markets Consultant at Paris.

November 4, 2025 at 4:20 pm

Dr Jassem Ajaka is a Full Professor and Researcher of Physics & Economics at the Lebanese University | Former Government Representative at the Lebanese University Council | Former Adviser to the Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade | Former Senior Financial-Markets Consultant at Paris.

Jasim Al-Azzawi worked for several media organisations, including MBC, Abu Dhabi TV, and Aljazeera English as a news anchor, program presenter, and Executive Producer. He covered significant conflicts, interviewed world leaders, and taught media courses.

WATCH: Jasim Al-Azzawi Podcast: Dr Edwardo Aboultaif & Dr Alshobaki on changing the face of the Middle East

0 Comments

Latest news

See all
Book Launch: Islam, Race and Rebellion in the Americas
Palestine Book Awards 2025 (Pre-launch Evening)

Trending