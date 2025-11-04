Seven killed in RSF drone strike on children’s hospital in Sudan’s North Darfur: Medics

Seven Sudanese civilians were killed and five others injured in a drone strike targeting a children’s hospital by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur, local medics said Monday.

In a statement, the Sudan Doctors Network called the attack on the Kornoi Children’s Hospital “a blatant war crime that demonstrates the extent of the ongoing killings, which have turned innocent civilians into daily targets.”

“Targeting a hospital treating children is nothing short of another face of systematic terror and a brutal assault on life itself,” it said.

The medical group said two of the injured were children receiving treatment at the hospital.

It held the RSF “fully responsible for this crime” and called on the international community and human rights and medical organizations “to break their shameful silence and fulfil their duty toward a people being exterminated before the eyes of the world.”

On 26 October, the RSF captured the city of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, and committed massacres against civilians, according to local and international organizations, amid warnings that the assault could entrench the geographical partition of Sudan.

Since 15 April 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in a war that regional and international mediations have failed to end. The conflict has killed thousands of people and displaced millions of others.