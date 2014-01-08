Dr Amira Abo el-Fetouh

- Two weeks have passed since the murder of George Floyd, who was suffocated under the knee of a white policeman in Minneapolis. Protests still sweep cities across the US,...
- The protests in the wake of the killing of black American citizen George Floyd by a white police officer have spread way beyond the city of Minneapolis where it...
- As I have said before, I was counting on the Libyan heroes of the February Revolution to continue their struggle against the reckless criminal Khalifa Haftar, and defeat his...
- This year marks the seventy-second anniversary of the usurpation of our beloved Palestine and the anniversary comes as the world is occupied by the coronavirus pandemic and the imposed lockdowns. Therefore,...
- Almost a year ago, when the coup leader Khalifa Haftar attacked the Libyan capital Tripoli with his mercenary militias, I wrote an article in which I said, “The battle...
- They chose the holy month of Ramadan, the month of worship and growing closer to God, to distract them from their worship with a stream of provocative series and...
- There is no doubt that Ramadan this year is different from previous years. The usual sense of communal spirituality is absent and its joy is lost amid the artificial...
- The coronavirus Covid-19 has achieved what tyrants haven’t been able to by spreading fear and panic around the whole world, encompassing all creeds and ethnicities. The virus does not...
- Some have compared what the coronavirus caused in the world to a mini version of the Day of Judgement, where people flee from their brothers, mothers, fathers, partners, children...
- At a time when all countries of the world announced the coronavirus and took the necessary precautions to confront it, and the World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus a...
- A frequently heard song at this time of year has the line, “It is spring time and the weather is lovely, let’s not discuss serious issues.” It was written...
- A microscopic virus has shaken the entire world. It may even change its maps, geography and centres of power, shifting from one country to another in the blink of...
- I am in no way belittling the gravity of the coronavirus which the World Health Organisation classed as a pandemic, however, people have been intimidated by this virus and...
- The whole world waited for the meeting of Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, and hoped for positive results, especially after the start of Operation Spring Shield and...
- The tyrant Hosni Mubarak may have stopped breathing on 26 February, but he actually “died” on 11 February, 2011 when the Egyptian people overthrew him in the great 25...
- The thirty-second anniversary of the founding of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, known by its acronym Hamas, has passed without much fanfare, apart from a festival in the Gaza...
- For nearly two years, Idlib province in Syria has been subjected to fierce attacks by the forces of the butcher Bashar Al-Assad and the criminal Vladimir Putin. The Syrian...
- Donald Trump dropped a bombshell with his “deal of the century”, which eliminates what remains of historic Palestine and completely liquidates the Palestinian cause. The Arab countries should have...
- We have been hearing about the “deal of the century” cooking in the Zionist-American kitchen for almost two years, as a solution to the Palestinian issue, under the auspices...
- The ninth anniversary of Egypt’s 25 January Revolution has come, and one of its leaders, who stood among the other heroes, legitimate President Dr Mohamed Morsi, has gone. The...
- Things went downhill after Turkey signed two agreements with Libya’s internationally-recognised Government of National Accord, one related to the delineation of the maritime borders between the two countries in...
- What I expected has happened. Iran responded to the killing of its legendary General Qassem Soleimani with military strikes against US bases in Iraq. The strikes were timed to...
- There is no doubt that the assassination of Qassem Soleimani shook Iran and its proxies in four Arab countries. The man was not an ordinary military official. He led...
- Will the international powers allow the Muslim countries to form an alliance to advance the Islamic world on an equal footing in terms of drafting strategies and decision-making around...
- The union of Muslim countries into a single entity has been a dream that Muslims in the east and the west have had for around 100 years, ever since...
- The deep state seems to have defeated the popular movement in Algeria, which was on the streets for over 40 weeks staging peaceful demonstrations calling for the ousting of...
- The month of November, full of painful memories, passed without many Arabs remembering that on 2 November 1917, Palestine was officially usurped with the issuance of the ill-fated Balfour...
- Throughout the history of the Egyptian press, newspapers have been filled with many major journalists from various approaches and backgrounds, such as Abbas Mahmoud Al-Aqqad, Ibrahim Al-Mazini, Tawfik Diab,...
- While the popular uprisings in Lebanon, Iraq, and Algeria continue despite no tangible change on the ground, this represents hope amid the darkness in which the nation has been...
- Without any pretext or justification, the Israeli enemy committed another crime against the Palestinian people by assassinating the military commander of Islamic Jihad’s Al-Quds Brigade in the Gaza Strip....
- Iraq has not known stability since the 2003 US invasion, the overthrow of the tyrant Saddam Hussein, and the entry of traitors on the back of American tanks and...
- When November arrives with its windy and rainy winter, a painful memory accompanies it; a memory which doomed the nation to live in a permanent winter and a permanent...