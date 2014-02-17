Islamic University of Gaza celebrates first medical graduates

EXCLUSIVE PICTURES

The Islamic University of Gaza (IUG) is preparing for its 31st graduation ceremony; this year's theme is "creativity and distinction". Students from different faculties at the university, such as engineering, commerce, science and religious studies, will graduate. For the first time, they will be joined by graduates from the School of Medicine.

The IUG School of Medicine was established 4 years ago under the ongoing Israeli siege; it has been faced with and overcome a number of challenges and difficulties. Almost all of the new medical graduates will serve their people at hospitals in Gaza.

In cooperation with the Government of Turkey, the IUG is building Al-Sadaqa Hospital where medical students will be able to work as part of their studies. The Israeli siege against the people of Gaza has resulted in delays for this project, to the embarrassment of the IUG graduates.

MEMO Photographer: Mohammed Asad