PFLP celebrates 44th anniversary

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) has celebrated the 44th anniversary of its establishment. Celebration events were attended by a number of the organisation’s political leaders with the notable exception of General Secretary Ahmad Sadat, who remains detained in an Israeli prison for the fifth consecutive year. During the events, the PFLP confirmed its support for the Palestine Liberation Organisation as the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.

In a statement in which it outlined its full support for the Arab Spring and revolutions, the PFLP provided a sketch of its emergence in 1967 under the leadership of the late Dr George Habash: “Today, the PFLP reconfirms its absolute support for the masses seeking to recover their dignity, means of subsistence and their right to freedom, democracy and social justice.”

A number of the Front’s leaders spoke and welcomed public attendance alongside representatives of other national factions. They all stressed the need for national unity. However, the PFLP’s Legislative Council Deputy claimed that the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah is not fully behind the implementation of the reconciliation agreement signed between Fatah and Hamas earlier this year.

MEMO Photographer: Ibtehal Mansour