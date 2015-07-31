Palestinian baby burned to death in West Bank attack

A Palestinian boy was killed at dawn on Friday after suffering severe burns following an attack by Jewish extremists on a village near the northern West Bank city of Nablus, a medical source told Anadolu Agency.

“Ali Saeed Dawabsheh, 1, was burned to death after Jewish settlers attacked a house in Duma village in the West Bank’s southern city of Nablus,” Abed Al-Rahim Susia, director of the Rafedia Hospital Center in Nablus, told Anadolu Agency. “Three other family members [the child’s parents and his brother] arrived at the hospital suffering from second and third degree burns.”

Ghassan Daghlas, the Palestinian Authority official in charge of the settlements file, said the attack was carried out by Jewish settlers belonging to a militant group called “Price Tag.”

“The settlers attacked two houses in the village with Molotov cocktails and wrote racist slogans in Hebrew before fleeing from the scene,” Daghlas told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian presidency held the Israeli government responsible for the attack.

“This crime would not have happened without the insistence of the Israeli government to continue settlement construction and protecting the settlers in the West Bank,” Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for the Palestinian Presidency, said in a statement.

