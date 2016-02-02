Sudanese authorities: No normalisation with Israel

Sudan’s Vice President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel Rahman said on Sunday that his country totally rejects the normalisation of relations with Israel, local Saudi media reported.

Abdel Rahman said in a speech that the Sudanese leadership won’t let down or betray its people, stressing that relations with Israel wouldn’t be normalized.

Abdel Rahman also called for dialogue instead of violence and war in his country and said that the Sudanese presidency is committed to implementing the outcome of societal and political dialogue.