8-year-old Turkish pianist takes second place in Russia music competition

Two young Turkish pianists were given awards at an international music competition in Russia’s St. Petersburg yesterday.

Damla Kosar, 18, and Arya Su Gulenc, 8, came in second in their groups for their performance in the Ninth Savshinsky International Competition on 2-7 January.

“Although I did work very hard and despite my faultless performance, I only managed to come in second,” the eight-year-old said, the statement said.

Kosar said her result was “definitely good, the competition conditions and the jury criteria were pretty hard.”

Artists from the St. Petersburg State Conservatory, Moscow State Conservatory and Moscow Gnesin Academy of Music also participated in the competition, the centre said.

Read: Turkish man transforms home into a heritage museum