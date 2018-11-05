Espanol / English

Saudi journalist tortured to death in prison

November 5, 2018 at 11:28 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
Saudi journalist and writer Turki Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Jasser was tortured to death in Saudi Arabia while in detention [Prisoners of Conscie/Twitter]
 November 5, 2018 at 11:28 am

Saudi journalist and writer Turki Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Jasser has died after being tortured while in detention, the New Khaleej reported yesterday.

Reporting human rights sources, the news site said that Al-Jasser was arrested and tortured to death after Saudi authorities claimed he administered the Twitter account Kashkool, which disclosed rights violations committed by the Saudi authorities and royal family.

The sources said that the authorities identified Al-Jasser as the admin using moles in Twitter’s regional office located in Dubai. He was arrested in March.

According to the sources, these spies are considered part of the Saudi Cyber Army which was established by Saud Al-Qahtani, the former aide of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

In a tweet, Al-Qahtani has said that the fake names on Twitter would not protect those behind the accounts from the Saudi authorities.

