Erekat: Israel occupation source of conflict in the region

Secretary of the PLO’s Executive Committee Saeb Erekat has stressed that the Israeli occupation is the reason behind the conflicts and bloodshed in the region, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

Israel continues to impose its occupation policies on the ground, mainly through settlement, the Judaisation of Jerusalem, committing war crimes and imposing a siege on Gaza.

“Looking for solutions excluding the two-state solution and solving the final status issues including the refugees based on UN resolution 194 and the release of prisoners is like running behind a mirage.”

READ: Eurovision turns out to be a big hit for Palestine

Erekat stressed that Palestinian Authority, PLO and Fatah President Mahmoud Abbas offered a plan to the UN Security Council on 2 February 2018, which was based on the terms of international law and international legitimacy.

He said that his initiative was hailed by the international community which rejected US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and attempts to eradicate the issue of refugees, settlements and the borders from the negotiating table, stressing that these moves are a violation of international law.

Regarding the internal Palestinian division, he said that this would be achieved through the implementation of the deal reached on 12 October 2017, which was sponsored by Egypt.