Iraq police arrests ‘female criminal gangs’

Iraqi security forces said, Saturday, it had arrested 80 gangs and criminal networks, most of whom were women, since the beginning of 2019.

“Since the beginning of the current year, the local security forces have succeeded to arrest more than 80 criminal gangs, 55 of which encompass women,” security source told Al-Iraq News.

Armed robbery and human trafficking, the source added, were the main violent acts of the female gangs.

The source pointed out that the Iraqi gangs that contained women were “more crafty, skilful and require double police effort to arrest them.”