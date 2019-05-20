Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Kuwait agrees on ‘electronic linkage’ with Egypt

May 20, 2019 at 12:56 am | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Kuwait, Middle East, News
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah makes a speech during the 39th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 9 December 2018 [Bandar Algaloud/Saudi Kingdom Council/Anadolu Agency]
 May 20, 2019 at 12:56 am

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday issued a decree approving a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Gulf state and Egypt “to link the two countries’ manpower systems.”

Local sources said that the MoU was aiming “to guarantee the quality of needed labourers and help decrease the number of seasonal labourers.”

Under the agreement, an Egyptian-Kuwaiti technical committee, comprising three specialists in the fields of information systems, overseas employment and foreign relations, will be formed “to carry out any changes it deems necessary and ironing out hurdles obstructing the implementation of the memo that will help select qualified labourers needed by the Kuwaiti market.”

The accord also stipulates on Egypt and Kuwait notifying each other with the names of workers that would cross into the other side.

In April, the deputy director of Kuwait’s General Authority for Manpower, Sultan Al-Shaalani, said that the joint agreement was awaiting the Kuwaiti Cabinet’s approval, stressing that stressed that once adopted, it would come into force “right after the approval.”

Read: IMF staff agree to disburse final $2bn tranche of Egypt loan

Categories
AfricaEgyptKuwaitMiddle EastNews
Show Comments
Show Comments