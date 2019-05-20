Kuwait agrees on ‘electronic linkage’ with Egypt

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah yesterday issued a decree approving a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Gulf state and Egypt “to link the two countries’ manpower systems.”

Local sources said that the MoU was aiming “to guarantee the quality of needed labourers and help decrease the number of seasonal labourers.”

Under the agreement, an Egyptian-Kuwaiti technical committee, comprising three specialists in the fields of information systems, overseas employment and foreign relations, will be formed “to carry out any changes it deems necessary and ironing out hurdles obstructing the implementation of the memo that will help select qualified labourers needed by the Kuwaiti market.”

The accord also stipulates on Egypt and Kuwait notifying each other with the names of workers that would cross into the other side.

In April, the deputy director of Kuwait’s General Authority for Manpower, Sultan Al-Shaalani, said that the joint agreement was awaiting the Kuwaiti Cabinet’s approval, stressing that stressed that once adopted, it would come into force “right after the approval.”

