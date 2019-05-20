Meshaal: Palestinians and their factions united against deal of century

Former head of Hamas, Khalid Meshaal, stressed on Saturday that the Palestinian people and their factions are united against the US’ “deal of the century”, Al-Watan Voice reported.

Speaking at a Friend of Palestine event at the Turkish parliament, Meshaal said the US has been trying to attract some countries in the region to accept its deal which aims to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

However, he stressed, the unity of the Palestinians and their factions will undermine the US deal of the century even if leaders in the region accept it.

“Therefore, they are annoyed with Turkey and other countries which reject the plans aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause,” he told Turkish MPs.

Meshaal said the latest Israeli offensive against Gaza “was part of the preparations for the deal of the century”.

“This is the reason why Israeli leaders keep criticising Turkey and its leadership,” he said, pointing out that targeting the office of the Turkish news agency, Anadolu, in Gaza comes in this context.

He called for the Anadolu to continue its objective coverage and reporting of the reality of Israeli crimes.