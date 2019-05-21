Popular leaders in Iraq: US-Iranian war will burn everyone

Renowned Shite Cleric in Iraq, Muqtada al-Sadr, said that a war between Iran and America would be the end of Iraq, stressing that if anyone wants Iraq to be a battlefield, the are enemies of Iraqis, Arabi21.com reported on Monday.

On twitter, he wrote: “I do not want a war between Iran and America and do not want Iraq to be a battlefield of such war… We need a serious discussion among the leaders of the country in order to rule Iraq out of such war which would turn everything to rubble.”

Meanwhile, the head of Al-Fatah Alliance in Iraq Hadi al-Ameri was reported saying that “the national, religious and historic responsibility to distance Iraq from a war carried by everyone.”

He described anyone trying to ignite a war as “ignorant” or “intruder,” stating the Iran and the US do not want war.

Al-Ameri accused Israel of pushing the region for a war, warning Iraqis of becoming fuel for such possible war.

