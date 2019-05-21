UN: 510 dead 2,467 injured in Libya since Tripoli war

At least 510 people have been killed and 2,467 injured during the military escalation in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, the United Nations World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

“The toll from the armed conflict in Tripoli, Libya, continues to climb. As of 19 May, 510 people have died and 2,467 people have been wounded,” the WHO said in a tweet.

Brigadier General Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) entered the capital on 5 April, seeking to overthrow the United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

A coalition of forces allied with the GNA were preparing for an assault, receiving a shipment of armoured vehicles and arms on Saturday, according to Reuters.

“The GNA is fostering its forces defending Tripoli with armoured vehicles, ammunition and quality weapons,” the pro-GNA coalition said on one of its Facebook pages, without giving further details about the origin of the military equipment.

Since 2014, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt have provided the LNA with military equipment such as aircraft and helicopters, helping Haftar gain the upper hand in Libya’s eight-year conflict, according to previous UN reports.

It also enjoys the support of Saudi Arabia, Russia and France, despite the UN recognising the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) as the legitimate authority in the country.

Since the uprising that deposed former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country has struggled to implement an authoritative leadership, with Haftar’s forces vying for control over the country.

International diplomatic efforts towards a ceasefire continue.