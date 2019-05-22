UAE welcomes ‘Peace to Prosperity’ economic workshop hosted in Bahrain along with US

The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said it welcomed a June 25-26 “Peace to Prosperity” economic workshop hosted in Bahrain in cooperation with the United States, Reuters reports.

The Trump administration has cast the conference as an overture to its own plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

The UAE also announced its support for the workshop and its participation in it with a delegation, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said late on Tuesday.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement that the workshop “aims to lift the Palestinian people out of misery and to enable them for a stable and prosperous future”, WAM said.

“The UAE reiterates its support for the establishment of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement added.