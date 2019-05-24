Palestine rallies continue near Gaza-Israel buffer zone

Palestinian demonstrators on Friday converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing rallies against Israel’s decades-long occupation, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege (NABS), Friday’s rally is being held under the slogan, “Compassion and solidarity”.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

READ: Kushner unites Palestinians against the Bahrain workshop