Palestine rallies continue near Gaza-Israel buffer zone

May 24, 2019 at 5:18 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Protesters ‘united against deal of the century’ in Gaza on 10 May 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Palestinian demonstrators on Friday converged along the Gaza-Israel buffer zone to take part in ongoing rallies against Israel’s decades-long occupation, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Gaza’s National Authority for Breaking the Siege (NABS), Friday’s rally is being held under the slogan, “Compassion and solidarity”.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year blockade of the Gaza Strip, which has gutted the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its two million inhabitants of many basic commodities.

