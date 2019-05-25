Goodbye Tombi!

‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.