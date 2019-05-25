Portuguese / Spanish / English

Goodbye Tombi!

Students bid a sad farewell to their classroom cat Tombi before he travels abroad with his owner
May 25, 2019
 May 25, 2019 at 12:41 am
‘Tombi’ who became known in Turkey as the ‘classroom cat’ in a primary school in Izmir province, is seen with students before leave the school with the teacher cares for Tombi. The teacher Ozlem Pinar Ivascu, gave her last lesson in the school before going abroad with Tombi on 24 May 2019 [Emin Mengüarslan/Anadolu Agency]
Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
