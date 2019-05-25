IRGC warning: US can’t pass ‘deal of the century’

American cannot deny the rights of the Palestinian people by passing its latest peace agreement, the “deal of the century”, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard spokesman Ramezan Sharif said yesterday.

Sharif stressed that moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the Syrian Golan Heights and announcing the “deal of the century” will neither eliminate the rights of the Palestinian people nor their cause.

The Revolutionary Guard spokesman went on to warn US troops in the region against making any mistake against Iran, stressing that his country is ready to confront any aggression.

US soldiers in the region will be captured by the Revolutionary Guard if they transgress against his country, he added.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been escalating since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran last year and placed “unprecedented sanctions” on the Gulf state crippling its economy.

