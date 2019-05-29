Russia’s Muslims support Palestinians and do not recognise Washington’s decisions on Jerusalem

Deputy Mufti of Russia Sheikh Roshan Abbasov stressed that Russia’s Muslims and the Russian government have expressed their firm and clear position on the Palestinian cause.

Abbasov said in a news conference at the headquarters of the Russian news agency Rossiya Segodnya, on Tuesday, on the occasion of the Quds Day, that Russia’s Muslims and the Russian government have a clear position on the Palestinian cause, and that Russian Muslims support the Palestinian cause with all forms.

Read: Russia welcomes Iran nonaggression initiative with Gulf

He added that they support the position of Muslims of the world as far as the recognition of the US decisions on Jerusalem is concerned, stressing that the Christians of Russia similarly support the Palestinians.