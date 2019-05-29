Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi foreign reserves rise 1.1% in April

May 29, 2019 at 11:12 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
A man counts Saudi riyal banknotes at a market in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 3 October 2016 [Fayez Nurdeline /AFP/Getty Images]
 May 29, 2019 at 11:12 am

Foreign reserve assets of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA) rose by 1.1 per cent on a monthly basis by the end of April to 1,894.1 billion riyals ($505.1 billion).

The kingdom’s foreign reserves stood at 1,873.3 billion riyals ($499.5 billion) at the end of March, according to a report issued by SAMA yesterday.

Saudi Arabia does not disclose the distribution of its foreign reserve assets geographically, or even the nature of the assets, however according to the US Treasury Department Saudi Arabia made $167 billion in state investments in America in February.

Saudi Arabia – the world’s largest oil exporter – is currently suffering from a decline in its fiscal revenues, resulting from lower crude oil prices than in 2014.

