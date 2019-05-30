Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

PLO: Palestinians are not required to coexist with Israel’s occupation

May 30, 2019 at 11:10 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, UK
Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, PLO Executive Committee Member [Wikipedia]
Member of PLO’s Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi [Wikipedia]
 May 30, 2019 at 11:10 am

Member of PLO’s Executive Committee Hanan Ashrawi said yesterday that the “Palestinians are not supposed to co-exist with Israel’s occupational policies,” Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Ashrawi added that Palestinians “should not be blamed or punished for their persistence to continue fighting for their legitimate rights.”

This came during a meeting with the British Secretary for the Middle East and North Africa and the UK Consul Philip Haul.

The international community “must” stand up to its “legal” and “moral” responsibilities to reach a “just, free and sustainable” peace, the Palestinian official said.

The US’ “deal of the century” and the plans to replace the Palestinian issue with the “illusion” of economic development, she explained, would undermine the Palestinian cause.

Palestine FM: ‘Deal of century’ is ‘deal of surrender for Palestinians’

Categories
Europe & RussiaIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUK
Show Comments
Show Comments