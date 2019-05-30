Report: Germany sought to broker Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange deal

German diplomats recently visited the Gaza Strip and an Arab capital where Hamas leaders were present in an effort to broker a prisoner ‎exchange deal between ‎Israel and the Palestinian faction, i24news quoted Palestinian sources as saying.

According to the sources, Hamas insisted that all Palestinian prisoners previously released under the Shalit prisoners deal but who were later rearrested by Israel be released before any new talks could begin.

The same sources said Marwan Issa, commander of the Izz Ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, and Hamas chief in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, recently visited Cairo and discussed with Egyptian officials the ceasefire between Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip and Israel and the possibility of a prisoner exchange deal.

The sources revealed that Issa will be responsible for leading any delegation to discuss the prisoner exchange deal.

Issa’s visit to Cairo coincided with the presence of four leaders of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement led by Bahaa Abu Al-Atta.

