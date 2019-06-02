OIC rejects any peace plan denying Palestinian rights

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has rejected any proposal for a peace settlement that does not conform with Palestinian rights. The OIC further stated that it condemns any position adopted by an international body that supports prolonging occupation of Palestinian territories, including a US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital

In its final communiqué on Saturday, the OIC summit held in the Saudi city of Mecca condemned “any illegal and irresponsible decision that recognises Jerusalem as the capital of Israel”, refering to the recent US decision. The statement added that the OIC opposes all illegal Israeli measures aimed at changing facts in occupied Palestinian territories including Jerusalem, and undermining the two-state solution

It called on the OIC member states to take “appropriate measures” against countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem.

The OIC summit reiterated “rejection of any proposal for peace settlement that does not accord or conform with the legitimate, inalienable rights of the Palestinian people”.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as capital of Israel – a move that sparked wide international condemnation, including from the UN.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the decades-long Middle East dispute, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem – occupied by Israel since 1967 – might one day serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

The OIC summit also called on international stakeholders to “engage in a multi-party political path aimed at launching a credible peace process under international sponsorship”.

Ever since Trump’s controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah has rejected any US role in Middle East peacemaking.

The US is preparing to unveil the economic aspects of its back-channel plan for Middle East peace known as “deal of the century” during an economic workshop in Bahrain later this month.

Based on leaks in the media, the “deal of the century” will call on the Palestinians to make major concessions to Israel regarding Jerusalem’s status and the right of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes in historical Palestine.

