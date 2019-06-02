US requires social media accounts from visa applicants

The US is reportedly demanding nearly all visa applicants submit information on social media accounts they have used for the past five years, Anadolu reports.

That includes the username or handle individuals use on a slew of platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The list of social media website is now limited to only major website, but that will reportedly be expanded to include lesser-known websites as well.

Most visa applicants, including temporary visitors, will have to submit the information. There will be exemptions for certain diplomatic and official visas, however, according to reports.

An anonymous official told the Hill news website that applicants who lie about their use will face “serious immigration consequences.”

“This is a critical step forward in establishing enhanced vetting of foreign nationals seeking entry into the United States,” the official told the Hill. “As we’ve seen around the world in recent years, social media can be a major forum for terrorist sentiment and activity. This will be a vital tool to screen out terrorists, public safety threats, and other dangerous individuals from gaining immigration benefits and setting foot on US soil.”

The new policy is part of President Donald Trump’s March 2017 executive order to implement more stringent vetting procedures into immigration procedures.

The State Department announced in March 2018 that it would implement the social media regulations in line with that directive.