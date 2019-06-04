European Muslim Forum calls on Saudi Arabia to release preachers instead of executing them

European Muslims have called on King Salman bin Abdulaziz to grant amnesty to three preachers currently awaiting execution. News reports suggest that the preachers, Salman Al-Awdah, Awad Al-Qarni, and Ali Al-Omari, could be put to death at the end of Ramadan.

The call came at the European Muslim Forum, held in the city of Sliema, in Malta, on Sunday.

The participants addressed a statement to King Salman, in which they drew attention to reports stating that the preachers may be executed soon, asking him to spear the clerics’ lives and annul the death penalty against them.

In the statement, the forum attendees called on the Saudi king to show mercy in the name of humanity and abide by the provisions of international conventions, even if the preachers had committed an offence.

The statement referenced Islamic tradition of forgiveness during Ramadan and pointing out that the decision to spare the preachers’ lives will strengthen the king’s status as well as that of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic world.

The statement also asserted: “We thank your Highness and ask you to take into consideration the request of your Muslim brothers in Europe and grant Salman Al-Awdah, Awad Al-Qarni and Ali Al-Omari amnesty.”