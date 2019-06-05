Eid Al-Fitr in the Middle East

Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Al-Zaytuna Mosque in Tunis, Tunisia on 5 June, 2019 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh are seen before performing Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Presidentcy in Ramallah, West Bank on 5 June, 2019 [Palestinian Presidency/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer at Mosque-Madrassa of Sultan Hassan in Cairo, Egypt on 5 June, 2019 [Ahmed Al Sayed/Anadolu Agency]
Moroccan Muslims gather to perform Eid al-Fitr prayer in Sale, Morocco on 5 June, 2019 [Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency]
Iranians perform Eid al-Fitr Prayer at Grand Prayer Grounds (Mossalla) in Tehran, Iran on 5 June, 2019 [IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians celebrate Eid Al-Fitr [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.