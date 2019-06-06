Israel reduces Gaza fishing zone to 10 miles

Israeli occupation authorities today reduced the Gaza Strip’s fishing area from 15 nautical miles to ten.

Zakaria Bakr, coordinator of the Union of Fishermen’s Committees in Gaza, confirmed that the occupation informed the Palestinian association of its decision.

Occupation authorities expanded the fishing zone to 15 nautical miles, from ten, on Monday.

READ: Israel to return 65 confiscated fishing boats to Gaza

Israeli authorities have long imposed unilateral restrictions on Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip, which are routinely enforced with violent attacks by naval vessels.

The Gaza Strip has been under an intense blockade since 2006-07, and under Israeli military occupation since 1967.