Turkey mulls deployment of Russia S-400 missile defence systems near Cyprus, Greece

Turkey is considering the deployment of one of the S-400 missile defence systems it will receive from Russia along its southwestern coast opposite Greece and Cyprus, according to various media reports.

Last week, Bloomberg news agency quoted four sources as saying that Ankara may deploy the air defence system along its southern coast near places where Turkish naval forces escort vessels exploring gas deposits in the East Mediterranean.

Turkish newspapers reported that a specialised Turkish committee was studying sites where the Russian defence system could be deployed.

According to the reports, Turkey has decided to deploy one of the defence systems in the capital Ankara and its outskirts while discussions continue whether to deploy the other system along its southwestern coast.

Greece fears that Turkey’s acquisition and deployment of the Russian defence system will create a significant power imbalance in the region and give Ankara an advantage in controlling the airspace, especially in disputed areas.

Athens is even more concerned that Turkey will be able to impose a fait accompli on gas and oil-rich areas in the eastern Mediterranean.