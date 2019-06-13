Israel carries out large-scale demolition campaign north of Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday carried out a wide-scale demolition campaign against Palestinian facilities in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem, Quds Press reported.

According to the news site, the Israeli occupation demolished the Palestinian facilities, most of them commercial shops closest to the illegal Israeli checkpoint at the entrance of the camp.

The facilities were demolished, Quds Press reported, under the pretext that they were built without the impossible to obtain building licenses.

The Palestinian Authority’s foreign ministry condemned the demolitions and accused the Israeli occupation of targeting the livelihood of the Palestinians, calling for the international community to stop “these Israeli crimes”.

