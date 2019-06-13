MP Ian Austin hosts Israel army reservists in Parliament

A group of Israeli army reservists were hosted in Westminster this week, as part of a propaganda campaign to justify the international law and human rights violations occurring in the occupied Palestinian territory.

According to Ynet, the event in Parliament was hosted by MP Ian Austin, the former Labour parliamentarian and long-time supporter of Israel.

The event was organised, meanwhile, by Israeli organisation My Truth and the Israel Britain Alliance, a project of the UK Zionist Federation.

The Israeli media report stated that the Israeli army reservists discussed their experience in the occupied Palestinian territory in front of some 20 MPs. Speakers claimed that “terror organisations” were guilty of “the cynical exploitation of the Palestinian civilian population”.

According to Ynet, “the Israeli delegation awarded [MP Ian] Austin an appreciation certificate for his ardent support of the British-Israeli alliance and his commitment to democratic ideals.”

My Truth stated: “Our decision to hold the event in London’s parliament in which anti-Semitism and BDS organisations have raised their heads in recent years is another step in order to bring about a genuine change in the international discourse of criticism against the State of Israel.”