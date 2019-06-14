OIC calls on Moldova not to move Embassy to Jerusalem

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called on Moldova to reconsider its decision to transfer its embassy from Tel Aviv to the occupied city of Jerusalem, Thursday.

In a statement, the organisation rejected the Moldovan decision and demanded that Chisinau, “respect its legal and political obligations under international law and international legitimacy resolutions”.

“The Moldovan state should adopt positions that support the chances of achieving peace based on the vision of a two-state solution and the promotion of security and stability in the region and the world,” the statement said.

“This illegal move constitutes a violation of UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly resolutions on Jerusalem, which firmly reject any measures that would prejudice the historical, legal and political status of the occupied city of Jerusalem” it added.

The Prime Minister of Moldova, Pavel Filip, announced, Tuesday, that his country’s embassy to Israel will be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In December 2017, US President Donald Trump recognised East Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and transferred the US embassy there.