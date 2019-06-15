Portuguese / Spanish / English

France’s Macron sides with Cyprus on dispute with Turkey

June 15, 2019 at 5:39 pm | Published in: Cyprus, Europe & Russia, France, Middle East, News, Turkey
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to media as he arrives at the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium on 21 March 2019. [Dursun Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Turkey to stop “illegal activities” in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone and said the European Union would not back down on the issue, reported by Reuters. 

European Union members have pressured Turkey to drop its plans for offshore drilling for natural gas in an area claimed by the Cypriot authorities as part of their exclusive economic zone around the island.

“I want to reiterate my solidarity with Cyprus and my support and respect for its sovereignty. Turkey must stop its illegal activities in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone,” Macron said after a summit of Southern European Union heads of states on Friday in Malta.

“The European Union will not show weakness on this matter,” he said.

