Bella Hadid attacked for ‘insulting’ Saudi Arabia, the UAE

June 17, 2019 at 4:01 pm
Bella Hadid at Met Gala 2017 [Wikicommons]
Hannah Szeto
 June 17, 2019 at 4:01 pm

Palestinian-American supermodel Bella Hadid has come under fire on social media for supposedly disrespecting Saudi Arabia and the UAE in her recent Instagram story. She is pictured with the sole of her boot facing three planes, including a Saudi plane and a UAE plane, an insult in Arab culture.

Many Saudis and Emiratis have taken to social media to express their outrage. Some have called for her to be banned from entering their countries.

Others tweeted at brands that Hadid has worked with, threatening to boycott the stores of Dior and Versace.

Some focused in on her Palestinian heritage, questioning why she would be so outspoken about Saudi Arabia and the UAE if she wouldn’t do the same for her own country.

While others highlighted her background as a model, deeming her unqualified to talk about political issues.

Trolls have also been harassing her family members on their social media accounts, spamming their comments with the Saudi and UAE flags.

Whole lotttaa g shh thats all

On her brother Anwar Hadid’s latest Instagram post social media users commented on Saudi Arabia’s historically close ties to Palestine, saying “Saudi Arabia is the only country that boycotted Israel and has no Saudi embassy. Our greatest kings have been killed and many of our people martyred for Palestine,” while others insulted his sisters and even called for a boycott of the entire Hadid family.

Bella Hadid is known for her outspoken nature about world issues, attending protests demanding Palestinian be given their rights and raising awareness of the plight of the Sudanese people to her nearly 25 million strong following on Instagram.

