Sudan will not be silenced

June 12, 2019 at 3:28 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Sudan, Twitter Trends, Videos & Photo Stories
Sudanese protesters burn tyres and set up barricades on roads leading to the army headquarters after the army began attacking demonstrators in Khartoum, Sudan on 3 June 2019 [Stringer/Anadolu Agency]
Thousands have taken to social media to stand with Sudanese protesters and to raise awareness of the brutal crackdown on demonstrators in the midst of a nation-wide internet blackout.

The internet blackout came after a violent police dispersal of protesters in the nation’s capital Khartoum. Since then, access to mobile internet has been entirely shut down, leaving many cut off, according to the Internet Society, an American NGO. Sudanese military rulers have also closed off news offices, including those of Al Jazeera.

In response to these violations of human rights, people all around the world are spreading the news about Sudan through various hashtags such as #IAmTheSudanRevolution and #PrayForSudan.

Many remembers the icons of the revolution including Alaa Salah, whose image wearing a white thobe standing on a car has circulated on social media.

Others highlights the atrocities being committed by the army and security forces in an effort to disperse the protesters and bring an end of calls to end military rule in the country.

Some have also changed their profile pictures to blue, to “show solidarity with the martyrs in Sudan” after Mohammed Mattar, whose profile picture on Instagram was this shade of blue, became a victim of the Eid massacre.

Various celebrities have used their large platforms to raise awareness about Sudan.

Hasan Minhaj, a comedian and host of Netflix show “Patriot Act”, last week covered the protests in Sudan in the latest episode of his show.

Chris Evans, an actor known for his role as Captain America in the “Avengers” franchise, tweeted in support of the Sudanese protest.

Ava DuVernay, director of “A Wrinkle in Time and Selma”, tweeted a link to a New York Times article on the protests.

Rihanna, global pop icon, posted statistics about the protests on her Instagram story yesterday:

Supermodel Bella Hadid also took to her Instagram story and posted about the protests:

A screenshot of a post from model Bella Hadid’s Instagram story in support of the Sudanese people

A GoFundMe page to gather emergency medical aid for Sudan has also been shared on social media platforms.

