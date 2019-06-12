Sudan will not be silenced

Thousands have taken to social media to stand with Sudanese protesters and to raise awareness of the brutal crackdown on demonstrators in the midst of a nation-wide internet blackout.

The internet blackout came after a violent police dispersal of protesters in the nation’s capital Khartoum. Since then, access to mobile internet has been entirely shut down, leaving many cut off, according to the Internet Society, an American NGO. Sudanese military rulers have also closed off news offices, including those of Al Jazeera.

In response to these violations of human rights, people all around the world are spreading the news about Sudan through various hashtags such as #IAmTheSudanRevolution and #PrayForSudan.

Sudan hasn’t had internet in over 120 hours while its people have been getting beat, raped, and murdered for protesting. UPDATE

copy. paste. tweet. retweet. #IAmTheSudanRevolution #IAmTheSudanRevolution#IAmTheSudanRevolution — حياة (@itshaali) June 11, 2019

WE ARE ALL DARFUR

FOR 16 YEARS WE DID IGNORE

MASSACRES OUTSIDE OUR DOOR

BUT SILENT WE’LL BE NO MORE

THEIR BLOOD MY BLOOD AND YOURS

ASHAMED OF WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE

EYES ON DARFUR MEANS MORE

FOR WE ARE ALL DARFUR. #IAmTheSudanRevolution — Leena Mamoun (@leenamamouns) June 10, 2019

#IAmTheSudanRevolution because my people cannot die in vain, cannot die in silence under an internet blackout. because peaceful protest was met with a massacre. because my people deserve dignity, deserve freedom, deserve for the world to know us and our fight — Safia Elhillo (@mafiasafia) June 6, 2019

Many remembers the icons of the revolution including Alaa Salah, whose image wearing a white thobe standing on a car has circulated on social media.

This is Alaa Salah. A 22 year old Sudanese student & women’s rights activist, leading chants in a nationwide anti-government protest. My heart goes out to Sudan. Your struggles are heard, your pain is felt. I stand with you Sudan, I stand with you Alaa ❤️#PrayForSudan pic.twitter.com/ncJ6rm5ihT — humayraa (@humayraamoola) June 7, 2019

Others highlights the atrocities being committed by the army and security forces in an effort to disperse the protesters and bring an end of calls to end military rule in the country.

this is what’s happening in sudan and nothing has changed till now help saving lives by sharing this video and letting the world know they need help. #PrayForSudan #SudanMassacre #IAmTheSudanRevolutionpic.twitter.com/m6B8DGdTfM — reem (@yehbts) June 11, 2019

There is a genocide happening in Sudan. People are being murdered, raped and thrown into the Nile river. There is a media blackout and internet is blocked to ensure this does not reach international audience. #PrayforSudan #SudanMassacre #AfricaYoureOnYourOwn pic.twitter.com/MvlZLqwoNI — Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister1) June 12, 2019

Some have also changed their profile pictures to blue, to “show solidarity with the martyrs in Sudan” after Mohammed Mattar, whose profile picture on Instagram was this shade of blue, became a victim of the Eid massacre.

Various celebrities have used their large platforms to raise awareness about Sudan.

Hasan Minhaj, a comedian and host of Netflix show “Patriot Act”, last week covered the protests in Sudan in the latest episode of his show.

It's time for us to start paying attention to what's going on in Sudan. https://t.co/xyECWrC0sY — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) June 9, 2019

Chris Evans, an actor known for his role as Captain America in the “Avengers” franchise, tweeted in support of the Sudanese protest.

Amazing examples of courage and strength. Please read. https://t.co/4ejzSJCKwC — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 17, 2019

Ava DuVernay, director of “A Wrinkle in Time and Selma”, tweeted a link to a New York Times article on the protests.

“It isn’t the end of the revolution. It’s just the beginning.” Wanted to learn about the politics driving the horrific stats from Sudan. This 2-day old article by ⁦@declanwalsh⁩ helped me most. Things changed since then. But good background. Sharing. https://t.co/5CQV78O965 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 12, 2019

Rihanna, global pop icon, posted statistics about the protests on her Instagram story yesterday:

Supermodel Bella Hadid also took to her Instagram story and posted about the protests:

A GoFundMe page to gather emergency medical aid for Sudan has also been shared on social media platforms.

