Syria: We do not want military confrontation with Turkey

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Al-Moualem said today that he does not want to see fighting between Syrian and Turkish militaries, Reuters reported.

Al-Moualem made the comment in China during a joint briefing with the Chinese government’s top diplomat State Councillor Wang Yi.

On Sunday the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that one of its observation posts in Syria’s Idlib region was attacked with mortar fire and shelling from an area controlled by Syrian government forces.

The ministry said its forces immediately retaliated with heavy weapons and it made representations to Russia over the incident, the second attack of its kind within a week.

“It is impossible for us to tolerate the regime’s harassment targeting our soldiers. We will put them in their place,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in a televised speech in the southern Turkish province of Hatay, bordering Syria.

Turkey FM: Iran, Russia must stop Syria regime attacking outposts