Hamas: Morsi will be remembered as a defender of Palestine

June 19, 2019 at 12:23 pm | Published in: Africa, Egypt, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouk
Senior Member of Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouk said yesterday that Palestinian generations would remember that the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi as a defender of Palestine.

On Twitter, Abu Marzouk wrote: “The former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi passed away. He was moved from the grief and suffering of life to the rest and justice of the Last Day.”

He continued: “Abu Ahmad, the generations will remember that you have defended Palestinians, befriended Hamas and antagonised Israel.”

Abu Marzouk added: “We will never forget your stance during [the Israeli offensive] on Gaza in 2012 and your support for Jerusalem.”

Former Egypt President Morsi dies in court - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

