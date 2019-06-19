Hamas: Morsi will be remembered as a defender of Palestine

Senior Member of Hamas Political Bureau Mousa Abu Marzouk said yesterday that Palestinian generations would remember that the late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi as a defender of Palestine.

On Twitter, Abu Marzouk wrote: “The former President of Egypt Mohamed Morsi passed away. He was moved from the grief and suffering of life to the rest and justice of the Last Day.”

He continued: “Abu Ahmad, the generations will remember that you have defended Palestinians, befriended Hamas and antagonised Israel.”

Abu Marzouk added: “We will never forget your stance during [the Israeli offensive] on Gaza in 2012 and your support for Jerusalem.”

