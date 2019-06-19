PA bans consolation houses for Egypt’s late president, Mohammed Morsi

The Palestinian Authority’s security services have issued a decision preventing Palestinians from opening houses of consolations for Egypt’s ousted President, Mohammed Morsi who passed away in court on Monday, local and security sources said.

The official Maan news agency quoted an unnamed Palestinian security source as saying that the Palestinian Authority had decided to prevent the opening of houses of consolations in the West Bank because the Palestinian cause is passing through a “very sensitive stage”.

Read: Egyptian ex-president Morsi buried in Cairo

Meanwhile, Wa’el al-Hazem, the owner of events hall in the northern West Bank city of Nablus said that an officer from the Preventive Security Service has contacted him and informed him that a Palestinian political decision has been issued, preventing the opening of houses of consolations and that he had to cancel a planned event in this regard.

Al- Hazem explained that after learning of Morsi’s passing, he and a number of his friends decided to take the initiative away from any political party and open a house of consolation for Morsi because they believed the man has passed away “an oppressed man”.

As of 10:00 a.m., the Palestinian Authority did not confirm or deny these reports.

Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, died on Monday after the conclusion of a trial in an espionage lawsuit.

.