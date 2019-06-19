Malaysia calls on Egypt to issue a comprehensive report on the causes of Morsi’s death

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said, Tuesday, that her country looks forward to a thorough report from Egypt, explaining the reasons that caused the death of former President, Mohamed Morsi.

“Mr Morsi was the first democratically-elected President of Egypt following the 2011 Arab Spring revolution, whose term was abruptly ended after 12 months. During his tenure as President, Mr Morsi showed courage and moral fortitude in his attempt to lead Egypt away from decades of authoritarian rule and establish true democracy there,” she said on Twitter.

1. Mr. Morsi was the first democratically-elected President of Egypt following the 2011 Arab Spring revolution, whose term was abruptly ended after 12 months. pic.twitter.com/BPaqexmSM2 — Dr Wan Azizah Ismail (@drwanazizah) June 18, 2019

Read: Morsi’s death was a political assassination by a vindictive regime

Wan Azizah described Morsi’s death as “a great loss for democracy”.

The Malaysian official said her country acknowledges the statement issued by Egypt’s public prosecutor, but was still concerned with the numerous reports by human rights bodies about the treatment of Morsi prior to his passing.

Morsi, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, died on Monday during his trial on “espionage charges”.