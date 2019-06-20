Egypt allows Israel TV channel to film Morsi tomb

Egyptian authorities allowed a reporter from Israel’s public broadcaster Kan to take a tour in the cemetery where former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was buried in Nasr City, Cairo, while local security forces are besieging the area and preventing anyone from approaching.

Kan broadcast a report about the death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi which included footage from inside the cemetery where Morsi was buried, as well as other footage from different parts of Egyptian capital Cairo.

The Israeli journalist in question, Rawi’i Kyss, was walking freely while speaking Hebrew in the Murshdeen cemetery, as well as in cafés and on the Nile Corniche in Cairo.

READ: Egypt-Israel tensions peaked during Morsi’s tenure