Tunisia: Widow of Chokri Belaïd accused of participating in his murder

The Tunisian judiciary accused, Basma Khalfaoui, the widow of late left-wing politician Chokri Belaïd, who was assassinated in February 2013, of participating in his killing and hiding his mobile phone, reports Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP).

Khalfaoui stated, Wednesday, that the Assistant Undersecretary of the Republic accused her of hiding evidence related to Belaïd’s assassination and participating in his killing. This is based on claims that she had taken possession of her husband’s mobile phone.

This is the first time that anyone close to Belaïd has been accused.

Khalfaoui said that Belaïd’s mobile phone would be handed over to the judiciary if requested. She also stressed that she did not hesitate to enable the court to obtain any information concerning the file of the assassination of Chokri Belaïd, wondering: “How has the chairman reached the documents in the case file and how has he checked them?” in reference to the chairman of the Anti-Corruption Authority in Tunisia.”

Belaïd’s widow accuses the Tunisian judiciary of “many violations of the law aimed at misleading public opinion and serving a particular political party” in the investigation of the case, which has been open for more than six years.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Democratic Patriots’ Unified Party, Ziad Lakhdhar, told the press, Wednesday, that the accusations are an effort avoid disclosing the truth in the case of the assassination of Chokri Belaïd.