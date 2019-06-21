Jordan aware of citizen’s arrest in Israel for communicating with Iran

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that the Kingdom is aware of the arrest of a Jordanian national in Israel over his alleged communication with Iran. The ministry is following up on the issue through diplomatic channels with the aim of verifying the details, ministry spokesperson Fufian Al-Qudahat added.

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency announced earlier on Thursday that the Iranian intelligence service had recruited 32-year-old Tha’er Sha’afut, a Jordanian citizen originally from Hebron, south of the West Bank.

According to Shin Bet, Sha’afut was arrested on 17 April and the Israeli military prosecution presented an indictment against him on 10 June in the military court in the West Bank. He stands accused of “contact with an enemy country, contact with a hostile organisation, and conspiracy to funnel money from an enemy entity,” reported Haaretz.

