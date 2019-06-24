Barbados withdraws recognition of Sahrawi Republic

The government of Barbados, which froze its recognition of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in 2013, decided on Friday to withdraw its recognition.

According to a joint statement signed at the end of the visit of Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley to Morocco, Barbados will maintain the initiatives taken by more than 162 countries worldwide.

The joint statement added that Barbados called on all parties to continue negotiations in good faith in order to preserve the dynamism of the autonomy plan, which is credible, serious and realistic, and to work for a political solution based on realism and a spirit of harmony. This will be done within the framework of Morocco’s territorial integrity and in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Barbados recognises Morocco’s commitment to the political process and its full cooperation with the Secretary General of the United Nations and his special envoy in order to reach a final and acceptable political solution for the conflicting parties.