Egypt writer Fahmi Huwaidi: Gulf regimes conspiring against Iran

Gulf states are conspiring with Israel and the US against Iran, treating Tehran as a bigger threat to the region than Tel Aviv itself, Egyptian writer Fahmi Huwaidi has warned.

Huwaidi stressed that Tehran is not the strategic enemy of the Arab nations despite the differences between them, the first enemy is Israel, he added.

In response to whether there are “Gulf countries promoting the idea that the nation’s current enemy is Iran,” Huwaidi replied: “No; never. This is ridiculous. This is of course an old Israeli saying dating back to 1979 since the outbreak of the Islamic revolution in Iran.”

Huwaidi added that Israel is afraid and it is attempting to divert attention from the threat it poses and its crimes in the occupied territories.

He continued: “This Gulf agenda has been imposed on the Arab nation. The Gulf’s fear has become an Arab fear, and the Gulf’s illusion has become an Arab illusion.”

We have now reached the point that we are the ones neglecting Palestine by alleging to appease the United States and Israel and fearing Iran. Iran is not the enemy. It is true that we have problems and disagreements with Iran, but it is not our real enemy. Our strategic enemy is Israel.

Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia, Issa Al-Ghaith, responded by writing on Twitter: “I heard the words of Fahmi Huwaidi (…) after two years of silence. He is now defending the Safavid Iran and the terrorist Houthis against the Yemeni legitimacy, the Arab Coalition and the axis of Arabism and Islam.”

