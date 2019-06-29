Horsing around on the lake

Mounted units, which assigned to Van Provincial Gendarmerie Command from Gendarmerie Horse and Dog Training Center (JAKEM), support security forces for maintaining security along the Edremit coast of the Lake Van, where motor vehicles can not enter, on 27 June 2019 in Van, Turkey [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.