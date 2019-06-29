Portuguese / Spanish / English

Horsing around on the lake

These mounted guard support security forces for maintaining security along the Edremit coast
June 29, 2019 at 12:20 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
Mounted units, which assigned to Van Provincial Gendarmerie Command from Gendarmerie Horse and Dog Training Center (JAKEM), support security forces for maintaining security along the Edremit coast of the Lake Van, where motor vehicles can not enter, on 27 June 2019 in Van, Turkey [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
