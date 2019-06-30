Historic Istanbul mosque provides clothing, food to the homeless

Selime Hatun Mosque offers clothing to the homeless in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 June 2019 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency] ( Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman – Anadolu Agency ) Imam Osman Gokrem (C) offers bagels to homeless people at the Selime Hatun Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 June 2019 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency] Imam Osman Gokrem (L) shaves and gives rough sleeper free haircuts at the historic Selime Hatun Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 June 2019 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency] A homeless man waits at the Selime Hatun Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 June 2019 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency] Selime Hatun Mosque provides showers, clothing, and food to the homeless people in Istanbul, Turkey on 29 June 2019[Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency]

A mosque at the centre of Istanbul is providing free showers, clothing, and food to the homeless, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Selime Hatun Mosque, a small Muslim house of worship in the Beyoglu district dating back to the 17th century, has emerged as a place of hope and temporary shelter for dozens of rough sleepers in the metropolis.

Through the efforts of its philanthropic imam Osman Gokrem, 52, who has been working at the mosque for 17 years, homeless individuals have a chance to meet more of their basic needs.

“This is the only mosque across the country where at least 50 homeless people are able to take a free bath on a daily basis,” Gokrem told Anadolu Agency in an exclusive interview.

The project, designed by the leader of the worship service, who dedicated his life to providing help for the needy, started in 2017 when a bathwater heater was installed inside the mosque.