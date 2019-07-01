PA releases businessman arrested for attending Bahrain workshop

The Palestinian Authority released Palestinian businessman Saleh Abu Mayaleh on Sunday, following his arrest for attending the US economic workshop held in Bahrain, Arab48.com has reported.

“We are pleased the PA has released the Palestinian they arrested after attending the Peace to Prosperity workshop,” tweeted Donald Trump’s Envoy Jason Greenblatt. “We look [forward] to continuing our conversation [with] all who attended the workshop and anyone else who wants a better future for the Palestinians.”

According to Ashraf Al-Jaabari, who lives under Israeli security control in the West Bank city of Hebron, 15 Palestinian businessmen, including himself, took part in the conference. He said that most wanted to remain anonymous, fearing a backlash when they are back home. Three of them from Hebron, he added, fled when the PA tried to arrest them.

The PA, Fatah and the other Palestinian factions refused to take part in the workshop, describing it as an American attempt to liquidate the Palestinian cause.

