Jordan mulls new bill banning possession of automatic weapons

The Jordanian government is considering a new bill that would prevent granting new licenses for the possession of automatic weapons including for hunting.

The new Arms and Ammunition draft law also cancels licenses granted for the acquisition and carrying of automatic weapons issued prior to the new law.

According to the new bill, those who possess automatic weapons should hand them over to the nearest security centre within six months from the date the new bill enters into force in exchange for “fair compensation”.

The bill allows only licensed security companies and private protection escorts to own automatic weapons.

The bill also allows individuals to possess “old weapons” after proving that they can not be used.