81 missing as boat capsizes off Tunisian coast

July 4, 2019 at 9:00 pm | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Refugees are seen after being rescued from the Mediterranean Sea on 15 June 2017 [Marcus Drinkwater/Anadolu Agency]
At least 81 migrants have gone missing as their boat capsized off the Tunisian coast, a relief official said on Thursday.

“The Tunisian coastguard on Wednesday rescued five irregular migrants after their boat, which had 86 people on board capsized,” Al-Monji Salim, a Tunisian Red Crescent official in Medenine province, told Anadolu Agency.

One of the rescued died while receiving treatment. Another two are admitted in a public hospital in Medinine city, the provincial capital.

Salim asserted that the boat was carrying 86 people, including seven women.

Tunisia — a North African country bordering the Mediterranean Sea — is located opposite Italy. Therefore, it is a frequent destination of irregular migrants, who risk their lives to reach Europe in pursuit of finding work.

