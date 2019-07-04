PA calls for UNESCO to send permanent observer to Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has called for UNESCO to send permanent observer to occupied Jerusalem, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

In a statement issued by the PA’s Foreign Minister Riyadh Al-Maliki, he stressed on the importance of this step, citing the “Israeli violations, judaisation measures and destruction in Jerusalem which aim to erase historic, civil and religious sites, as well as to change the status quo.”

He added: “The Palestinian diplomacy will undermine all the [Israeli] attempts to destroy our legacy, culture and history, as well as all the attempts to change the facts on the ground.”

Al-Maliki hailed the member states of the UNESCO for their consensus to keep the Ibrahimi Mosque and Jerusalem’s Old City on the List of World Heritage in Danger, citing the dangers posed by Israel’s occupation.

READ: Ethiopian-Israel protests in Israel: Threats of escalation and police menace